Winter storm expected to bring some snow, heavy rain, winds to Tri-State New York, New Jersey, Connecticut



NEW YORK (WABC) — The Tri-State is bracing for one more winter storm that would bring snow, widespread heavy rain and gusty winds to components of our space Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Whereas New York Metropolis was expected to be spared from most, if not all, of the snowfall from the winter storm, coastal areas on Lengthy Island and Connecticut had been anticipating excessive winds and gale situations, and upstate New York was projected to get hit with up to a foot of snow to go together with excessive winds.

New York Metropolis

In New York Metropolis, the Division of Sanitation has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Sunday, starting at 7 p.m.

Whereas New York Metropolis could not get a plowable quantity of snow, salt spreaders are stuffed and shall be lively, brine vans shall be pretreating roadways and bike lanes. The division can also be ready to deploy plows in each sector.

The New York Metropolis Emergency Administration Division additionally issued a journey advisory for Sunday night by Monday, with intervals of heavy rain and powerful winds that would cut back visibility and create harmful journey situations.

Town is encouraging motorists to be particularly cautious Monday morning, and really useful they take mass transit if attainable.

“With a possible mixture of snow and heavy rain within the forecast arriving in New York Metropolis Sunday evening into Monday morning, New Yorkers ought to put together for slippery street situations and potential flooding,” NYC Emergency Administration First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell mentioned.

Open Eating places can proceed to supply outside and roadway eating through the storm, however the metropolis says that they need to bear in mind that sanitation vans could unfold salt on the roadways.

New Jersey

In the meantime in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy says the largest issues are journey situations within the north and northwest components of the state, in addition to a danger of coastal flooding additional south, and powerful and doubtlessly damaging winds that may bring down timber and energy traces.

The most important concern for coastal flooding is the Jersey shore, the place excessive tide and harmful storm surge is a chance.

Officers are urging drivers to keep off roads beginning this Sunday evening.

A State of Emergency has not been issued for New Jersey, however Governor Murphy warned {that a} fairly deadly mixture of precipitation is feasible relying the place you’re.

“That mixture — danger of energy outage, danger of coastal flooding, possibly even some inland flooding — the mix of all that’s the reason we’re right here at this time,” Murphy mentioned. “Not that anyone piece of it seems to be like it’s for the file books, however the mixture provides up to a extremely messy 14 to 16 hours.”

New York state

In upstate New York, temperatures within the single digits had been projected to rise into the 20s and bring heavy snow starting Sunday evening and lasting till Monday evening.

At a midday briefing Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul inspired New Yorkers to get any vacation weekend journey out of the way in which forward of the storm system heading to the state in a single day.

“In case you have any journey to do for this vacation weekend, please do it at this time,” Hochul mentioned. “The sooner hours earlier than this all begins up this night. As a result of in a single day’s going to be very unpredictable. And with the darkness and ice on the roads and excessive winds, this might be a really harmful scenario.”

The Division of Transportation says that 2,100 plows and 389 loaders shall be deployed statewide.

Lengthy Island/Connecticut

The Nationwide Climate Service forecast winds of up to 60 mph throughout Lengthy Island and widespread coastal flooding there and in Connecticut by Monday morning.

PSEG Lengthy Island is getting ready for the possibly sturdy winds and heavy precipitation, situations that would break tree limbs, pull down wires and trigger outages.

“As we watch the forecast, we now have carried out system and logistic checks, and have extra personnel prepared to bounce into storm mode, whatever the Martin Luther King Jr. vacation on Monday,” mentioned Michael Sullivan, vice chairman of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Lengthy Island. “Within the occasion of any outages, our crews stand prepared to safely restore service as shortly as situations will permit.”

Crews in Hempstead have been getting ready for this pending storm.

The city supervisor says they’re anticipating some snow, nevertheless it’s the rain that’s the greatest concern.

They’ve been clearing storm drains as 2 inches of rain is anticipating.

Flooding on South Shore can also be a priority.

