Winter storm to bring hazardous weather across US



A dynamic winter storm is threatening all types of weather across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The most widespread drought in 9 years is expected to spread

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are affecting the Midwest across the Great Lakes.

Ice deposits from Michigan will also be a problem.

Behind the extreme cold front, temperatures will be 20-40 degrees below average, including dangerous air cold, while record warming will be possible before the limit.

Warming above average temperatures will increase the risk of strong to severe storms, including the risk of large hailstorms, strong winds, heavy rains and tornadoes.

Please be alert to all the latest clocks and alerts throughout the day and evening.