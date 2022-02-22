World

Winter storm to bring hazardous weather across US

37 seconds ago
A dynamic winter storm is threatening all types of weather across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

US future track

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are affecting the Midwest across the Great Lakes.

Winter weather warning

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Ice deposits from Michigan will also be a problem.

Ice glaze threat

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Behind the extreme cold front, temperatures will be 20-40 degrees below average, including dangerous air cold, while record warming will be possible before the limit.

Danger of strong storm

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Warming above average temperatures will increase the risk of strong to severe storms, including the risk of large hailstorms, strong winds, heavy rains and tornadoes.

The rain is yet to come

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Please be alert to all the latest clocks and alerts throughout the day and evening.

