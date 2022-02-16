Winter storm to bring heavy snow, icy conditions to Central US



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A disruptive storm system in the Central United States will bring many dangers, including heavy snow, ice, and severe weather.

Mayfield on the way to recovery after the December tornado

There will be measurable snow piles from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Some ice along the cold front will also be possible.

Heavy rain and strong storms, including hail, gale-force winds and tornadoes, are expected in parts of the South Plain and then in the Mississippi Valley on Thursday.

Before the storm, warm temperatures will be a pleasant surprise for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.