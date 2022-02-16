World

Winter storm to bring heavy snow, icy conditions to Central US

A disruptive storm system in the Central United States will bring many dangers, including heavy snow, ice, and severe weather.

Central American Snow Forecast

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

There will be measurable snow piles from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Oklahoma thunderstorm threat

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Some ice along the cold front will also be possible.

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in the southeast

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Heavy rain and strong storms, including hail, gale-force winds and tornadoes, are expected in parts of the South Plain and then in the Mississippi Valley on Thursday.

High temperature forecast

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Before the storm, warm temperatures will be a pleasant surprise for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

