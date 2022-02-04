Winter storm to bring icy conditions in Pennsylvania, New England



The massive winter storm that is continuing to move across the country on Friday is forecast to bring icy conditions and even more snow to the Northeast.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will make driving dangerous in Boston and the New York tri-state area, according to Fox Weather.

WINTER STORM BRINGS HEAVY SNOW TO MIDWEST, ICY CONDITIONS TO TEXAS

The outlet also noted that, as the storm’s cold front slowly slides southeastward, a flash freeze will occur in central and southern New England.

Freezing rain could reportedly lead to additional light icing from central and southern New England to southeastern New York and into portions of northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Snow is also anticipated to continue Friday in northern New England, upstate New York, northern and western Pennsylvania and portions of the upper Ohio Valley, with the heaviest snow expected in parts of Maine.

Fox Weather said at least 6 inches of additional snow is likely in parts of Maine before it tapers off overnight, as well as an additional couple of inches in other locations across the interior Northeast.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont had snowfall reports of a foot or more on Friday morning.

The storm will exit off the Northeast coast Friday night, with another blast of frigid air on its heels.

MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS AID STRANDED DRIVERS DURING WINTER STORM

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were left without power Friday from Texas to the Ohio Valley.

Tracker PowerOutage.US showed 20,556 out in Texas; 131,818 out in Tennessee; 11,259 in Kentucky; 29,054 in Virginia; 86,231 in Ohio; 26,723 in Pennsylvania; and 52,483 in New York in the morning.

The storm also disrupted travel at major hubs across the country, including airports in New York City, Boston and Dallas.

Many schools and businesses were closed in areas hit by the weather a day earlier.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm first dumped heavy snow over the Rockies and Midwest and a tornado killed one and injured several others in Alabama on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Weather pointed out that as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice accretion was reported in Central Texas yesterday, while half an inch of ice was measured in several other locations, including in Arkansas and western Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.