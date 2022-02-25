Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow, rain



A major winter storm will hit the Northeast on Friday.

Heavy snow will accumulate across New England, while a mixture of snow, snow and rain will cause travel problems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and parts of New York.

Another round of Arctic winds is blowing across the Great Lakes.

Heavy rains will bring flood risk along the cold front in parts of Ohio and the Tennessee Valley.

Moving eastward, the temperature will fall backwards.

Meanwhile, a new system is pushing across northwest, snowing in the mountains and raining across low altitudes.