Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow, rain

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A major winter storm will hit the Northeast on Friday.

The most widespread drought in 9 years is expected to spread

Northeast winter weather warning until Friday

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Heavy snow will accumulate across New England, while a mixture of snow, snow and rain will cause travel problems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and parts of New York.

Northeast Snow Forecast

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Another round of Arctic winds is blowing across the Great Lakes.

Rainfall, winter weather in the eastern United States

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Heavy rains will bring flood risk along the cold front in parts of Ohio and the Tennessee Valley.

Northeast future track

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Moving eastward, the temperature will fall backwards.

Saturday high forecast

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Meanwhile, a new system is pushing across northwest, snowing in the mountains and raining across low altitudes.

