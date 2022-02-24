Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley



A significant winter storm with widespread impact will move from the South Plain to the Ohio Valley on Thursday and to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Friday.

The most widespread drought in 9 years is expected to spread

Heavy snow, ice, floods, rain and bitter cold winds will move these areas.

There could be frozen rain and drizzle from North Texas to the central Mississippi Valley.

More than 6 inches of snow is expected across northeast and parts of New England.

Significant ice will be possible over south-central Pennsylvania and Maryland.

By Friday, Americans should be aware of the latest weather warnings.