Winter weather advisories issued across the North Country

18 seconds ago
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although it felt like a true spring across the North Country on Sunday as temperatures hit 60 degrees, winter weather will return on Monday.

As a result, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties, which began at 7 a.m. on March 7.

According to the NWS, freezing rain is expected in Jefferson and Lewis counties. This could result in ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch in both counties and up to a quarter in the Thousand Islands region.

Freezing rain was expected to begin around 7 a.m. throughout both counties, but will be confined to communities near the St. Lawrence River in the afternoon.

In St. Lawrence County, the NWS is warning of mixed precipitation. This may include snow, sleet and freezing rain with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a few hundredths of an inch.

These weather conditions were also expected to begin around 7 a.m. and end around 1 p.m. on March 7.

Weather conditions across the North country is expected to create slippery sidewalks, as well as roads and bridges in some locations. Travelers and residents are urged to use caution while driving and allow for extra time if travel is necessary.

The winter weather advisory will expire in St. Lawrence County at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

READ Also  New Jersey COVID Omicron Update: 10 Hudson County school districts switching to remote learning amid spike in cases

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for full forecasts, active weather alerts and all local closings and delays.

