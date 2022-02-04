Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Hazardous Travel Expected – Gadget Clock

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for much of the Tri-State Area.

Check The First Alert Forecast

Today: Freezing rain will remain north of New York City through the morning commute. Rain will then transition to freezing rain later this morning and into the afternoon around the city, with things tapering off later in the afternoon and early evening.

Hazardous travel is expected around the city, but especially across northern/northwest suburbs. In addition to this, we may very well hear about ice-coated power lines and tree branches, as well as isolated power outages.

Again, the best chance of observing anything like this will be north/northwest of the city.

The other concern will be flash freezing and refreezing of any standing water.

Tonight: Much colder with feels-like temps falling into the teens and single digits… perhaps some sub-zero wind chills well N & W.

Saturday: Sunny, cold and breezy. Highs near 30, but it will feel like the teens.

Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs in the low 30s.