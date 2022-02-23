Wintery weather forecast to impact Plains to Ohio Valley



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Winter weather chaos will affect areas from the South Plains to the Ohio Valley today and then the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic from Thursday night to Friday.

The widest drought is expected to spread in 9 years

Heavy snow and ice will cause travel problems depending on where you live, so please be aware of the latest weather forecasts.

Heavy rains on the warmer side of the system are bringing flood risk across parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Cold winds are settling in the front and back where temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees lower than average and average warming will set some records across the East.