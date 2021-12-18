World

Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock

6 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock

Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a movie day, at least that’s what today’s forecast suggests. Just a raw and rainy day.

Caught On Video: Suspect Robbed, Assaulted Woman In Elevator At Queens Building

Temps won’t climb much above the low to mid 40s this afternoon. After some steadier precipitation this morning, it’ll be more scattered the rest of today.

32C05F34BCA0070A883EF06E90A7D4B5 e1639833546163

Still, it’s chilly and damp. For most places, it’s just a cold rain. But locations far north and west have been seeing some mixed precip at times. Not much accumulation is expected with up to an inch or so in the highest elevations toward the Catskills. Just watch for some slick spots if you’re headed north.

NYPD: 30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn

After an afternoon and early evening lull, another batch of showers will sweep through overnight.

JL Tomorrows Wind Chills Map 3 4

Sunday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but we introduce a brisk northwest wind tomorrow. Highs in the low 40s will feel more like the low 30s at best.

7 Day Forecast Experiment 54

It may feel like a shock to the system after all of the recent warmth, but this chilly weekend is much closer to where we should be for December.

Radio City Cancels Remaining ‘Christmas Spectacular’ Shows Due To COVID

Next week is looking quiet for local holiday travel as of now. Have a great weekend!

#Wintry #Mix #North #NYC #Scattered #Rain #Saturday #Showers #Overnight #CBS #York

READ Also  China Making More Than 100 Silos, Will Have Danger For USA

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment