Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a movie day, at least that’s what today’s forecast suggests. Just a raw and rainy day.

Temps won’t climb much above the low to mid 40s this afternoon. After some steadier precipitation this morning, it’ll be more scattered the rest of today.

Still, it’s chilly and damp. For most places, it’s just a cold rain. But locations far north and west have been seeing some mixed precip at times. Not much accumulation is expected with up to an inch or so in the highest elevations toward the Catskills. Just watch for some slick spots if you’re headed north.

After an afternoon and early evening lull, another batch of showers will sweep through overnight.

Sunday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but we introduce a brisk northwest wind tomorrow. Highs in the low 40s will feel more like the low 30s at best.

It may feel like a shock to the system after all of the recent warmth, but this chilly weekend is much closer to where we should be for December.

Next week is looking quiet for local holiday travel as of now. Have a great weekend!