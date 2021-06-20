Wipro Chief Executive Thierry Delaporte Earned 8.8 Million Dollar In 2

New Delhi. Wipro Chief Executive Thierry Delaporte was given $8.8 million in salary allowances last month. Of the money given to Delaporte, $1.3 million was paid in the form of salaries and allowances, $1.5 million in other allowances, $5.2 million in other income, and 760,000 in long-term compensation. Thus, Thierry Delaporte has become the highest paid executive among foreign executives hired by Indian companies.

They were given these allowances from July 6 to March 31. His predecessor Abidali Neemuchwala was given $4.4 million in the year 2019-20. Prior to joining Wipro, Delaporte was working as Chief Operating Officer at Capgemini where he was paid $4.9 million in salary in 2019. It also included $1.9 million in fixed and other types of shares.

Azim Premji’s son and Wipro chairman Rishad Premji was also given salary allowances of $1.6 million last year, which is almost double what he received in 2019. He was given about $800,000 in salary and allowances, $7,60,000 as commission, $2,334 in other allowances and $52,791 as long-term compensation. Along with this, he was also given 0.35 percent commission in the total profit of Wipro Limited in the year 2021.