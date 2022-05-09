Wisconsin abortionists mull plan to open clinics on Illinois border if Roe v. Wade falls



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Wisconsin abortion doctors are considering plans for at least one opening across the Illinois border if the Supreme Court overturns Rowe v. Wade and the state imposes restrictions on abortion.

The team of doctors, led by Douglas Lauber, estimates that Wisconsin will pass stricter restrictions on abortion access if Rowe v. Wade falls. A draft Supreme Court majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito leaked to the press last week and indicated that the court would dismiss both Rowe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, possibly in early June.

President Biden ‘strongly condemns’ Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin Pro-Life Group

Laub has previously served as chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he and his fellow doctors are considering the location of a clinic in Rockford, Illinois.

“Obviously fast service will be needed,” Laube told MJS. “Both Wisconsin and Illinois have substantial physician support for this … I don’t think there’s any reason to think there’s a lack of physician support.”

The report of Laub’s plan comes one day when pro-choice protesters threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of an office building of a pro-life activist group. The Wisconsin Family Action Group said the incident happened Sunday morning.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Monday condemning the attack.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and the political violence of any strip. Throughout his public life, the president has made it clear that Americans have a fundamental right to express their views under the Constitution, regardless of their views. But that expression must be peaceful.” And free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation, “the White House said in a statement.

More than a dozen U.S. states have passed “trigger laws” that would ban abortions immediately following a Supreme Court ruling overturning Rock.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the draft leaked last week was genuine but said it was not the final version of the verdict.