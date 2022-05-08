Wisconsin anti-abortion group targeted in Molotov cocktail arson attack: police



A Wisconsin anti-abortion group says someone dropped a Molotov cocktail in his Madison office on Sunday and spray-painted a message outside of reading, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.”

Local reporters at the outlets, including WISC-TV, Wisconsin State Journal, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, said they visited the Wisconsin Family Action’s office on Sunday and apparently shared photos and videos of the arson attack. A broken window has since risen, and the picture shows furniture damaged in the fire and books burned on the office floor.



Julien Applin, president of Wisconsin Family Action, told News3Now that someone threw a Molotov cocktail at his office around 6 a.m. and he was unaware of who was behind the attack.

In recent days, Wisconsin Family Action has condemned a leaked Supreme Court opinion that, if published, would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

The pro-life nonprofit released a press release last week criticizing Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, President Biden and other Democrats, arguing in a May 6 statement, “Although a woman refuses to be properly defined, they fail to acknowledge the murder. Objectively bad.” And the right to life is the only right that exists in this case. ”

The Madison Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a fire that broke out in an office building in the 2800 block of International Lane on Sunday morning.

A fire was reported from the facility shortly after 6 a.m. and the Madison Fire Department quickly put out the blaze, according to a police incident report. A Molotov cocktail, which did not burn, was thrown inside the building and a separate fire started in response, police spokeswoman Stephanie Frere said, adding that graffiti was also found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

“The Madison Police Department understands that members of our community are deeply moved by the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court,” Madison Police Chief Sean Burns said in a statement. “On Sunday morning, our team began investigating a suspicious fire inside an office building north of the city. It appears to have targeted a specific nonprofit that supports anti-abortion measures.”

“Our department supports and continues to enable people to speak freely and openly about their beliefs,” the chief continued. “But we believe that any act of violence, including property destruction, does not help for any reason. We have alerted our federal partners to this incident and are working with them and the Madison Fire Department as we investigate this arson.”

A press conference is scheduled to provide more information Monday at 2 pm local time.

