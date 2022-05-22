Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home





A Wisconsin couple say they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home after they noticed it consuming from their hen feeder.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s workplace stated the assault occurred round 11 p.m. Friday at a home close to Medford in north-central Wisconsin. The couple informed authorities that the bear charged by means of a window after they yelled at it to go away.

Each the husband and spouse had been injured earlier than they had been in a position to stab the bear with a kitchen knife. Finally, the person was in a position to seize a firearm and kill the animal.

The person and girl had been handled at a hospital for a number of bites and different accidents earlier than being launched. The couple’s kids had been asleep in their bedrooms on the time and weren’t injured.

The sheriff’s workplace stated the bear was an grownup feminine, and one cub was seen working off because the bear ran towards the home. State wildlife officers took the bear for testing. Authorities haven’t specified what sort of bear it was.

