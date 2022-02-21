World

Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate wants to eliminate cash bail despite Waukesha massacre

11 seconds ago
A leading Democratic Wisconsin Senate candidates still want to drop cash bail despite concerns that low or non-existent bail could lead to a further increase in violent crime.

The campaign for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Burns defended the call for Democratic front-runners to cancel cash bail.

Barnes sponsored a 2016 state bill to end cash bail in Wisconsin, as well as a separate bill the same year that aimed to reduce penalties for those who jumped on bail under certain circumstances.

Waukesha suspect Darrell returns to court after revealing new documents convicting son in 2020 gun case

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Burns speaks at a news conference on August 27, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Burns speaks at a news conference on August 27, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Burns’ bail-jumping bill would reduce penalties for breach of pretrial release agreement. A spokesman for his campaign confirmed Burns’ continued support for the bail-jumping bill in the local press.

Maddie McDaniel, Burns’ campaign spokeswoman, said: “The lieutenant governor believes that before their trial begins, we must decide who is being held, based on how much risk they pose to the community and how much money they have.” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel On monday.

“Progressive Democrats from its membersSquad“Every President Biden himself Cash bail abolished.

Darrell Brooks Jr. booking photo

Darrell Brooks Jr. booking photo
(Waukesha Sheriff’s Division)

Darrell Brooks, the alleged Waukesha parade attacker accused of killing six people – including a child – was released on $ 1,000 bail five days before the genocide on charges of domestic violence.

READ Also  Court Documents Show Tennis Star Djokovic Had COVID-19 Last Month – Gadget Clock

Earlier, Brooks was accused of running over his child’s mother in the same SUV used in the parade attack. He is currently out on 5 million bail.

In New York, a total of more than 3,400 people were re-arrested for violent crimes after their release following the implementation of the state’s new bail law, according to data from the New York Office of Court Administration, reviewed by the Times Union.

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

