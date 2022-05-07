Wisconsin dog who went viral after being left tied to fire hydrant gets new home



The owner of a dog that went viral this week has found a new, temporary home with the Wisconsin Human Society after tying him to a Wisconsin fire hydrant, announcing the shelter.

Baby Girl took refuge in Green Bay and after “doing great” she found a toy-filled backpack and a note explaining her activities to her owner, announcing the shelter in a post.

“You’ve seen a recent photo of a dog tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay and we understand that it evoked a strong emotional response,” the Human Society said, describing the owner as “caring and loving but unable to care for the dog.” . “There was one note left and it was really frustrating for us.”

After people initially criticized the owner for abandoning the dog, the Human Society says public perception has changed with more sympathy.

“After a few days of watching people attack and abuse the owner – our post is well received by the community today and humanity is now seeing this situation,” reports Angela Speed, communications director at Milwaukee’s FOX 6.

“The owner was trying his best with the resources at his disposal,” Speed ​​added. “The baby girl was tied tightly to this fire hydrant so she wouldn’t hit any car. She had supplies and a backpack full … toys, and treats and all her favorite things.”

In a letter addressed to the former owner, the Human Society said it was “revealed” how much the owner loved the dog and they saw “you did what you thought was best for your favorite dog.”

Baby Girl has settled nicely into her new home and will be available for adoption in the coming days, Shelter said.