Wisconsin GOP Sen. Johnson hauls in $7.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid



Exclusive: Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson seems to be making up for lost time.

The two-term Republican senator, who is being targeted by Democrats as he runs for re-election in mid-November, raised $ 7.1 million in the January-March first quarter of the fundraiser, according to figures first shared with Gadget Clock on Thursday.

Johnson’s collection in the last three months of last year was a huge increase from 711,498. This, however, put an end to months of speculation about Johnson’s intentions for 2022, before he officially announced his candidacy for re-election, which he announced on January 9.

The senator brought his money through the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), his re-election campaign, and his joint fundraising committee with the PAC.

Johnson’s political party highlighted that the senator’s fundraising in the first quarter came from a total contribution of 71,000 out of 40,000 donors. And showing the senator’s grassroots appeal, they noted that 95% of the grants were under $ 200 and $ 2.1 million raised online, with an average digital grant of only $ 38.

“Senator Johnson’s strong fundraising quarterly shows widespread support for his campaign,” said Jake Wilkins, the campaign’s communications director.

Johnson, a Conservative senator and strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, was first elected in the 2010 T-party-fuel red wave, defeating three-term Democratic Sen. Ras Fingold.

Since he lost to Fingold in their 2016 rematch and won re-election, Johnson has only promised two terms. But last year, as Democrats controlled both the White House and Congress chambers, the senator said times had changed.

Johnson sparked controversy last year by questioning the Covid-19 vaccine, seemingly underestimating the effects of climate change and claiming he never threatened that rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 because they were trying to disrupt presidential congressional certification. Did. Biden’s Electoral College wins against Trump. Johnson praised those who attacked the Capitol who “love this country.”

Trump backed Johnson’s re-election in April last year, eight months before the senator announced he would seek another term.

The Senate race in Wisconsin – a key battlefield state that Biden narrowly carried out in the 2020 election – is one of a handful of contests that could ultimately decide which party will control the Senate. Two of the top three swap political barriers have rated the race as “lean Republicans”, with the third rating tossed up.

The chamber is currently split 50/50 between the two main political parties, but Democrats have retained a majority in a tie-breaking vote for Vice President Kamala Harris through her constitutional role as president of the Senate. This means that the GOP needs only a one-seat net gain to regain the lost majority when it won the twin Senate runoff contest in Georgia in January 2021.

About a dozen Democratic candidates are seeking their party’s Senate nomination, including Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Burns, who is leading in his party’s primary vote.

Johnson is using the fundraising resources “to fight the lies and distortions of multiple Democrat candidates, liberal dark money groups and biased media,” Wilkins argued. “Since Democrats cannot defend the catastrophic consequences of their policy – record gasoline prices, 40-year high inflation, a flood of illegal immigration, rising crime and a weak America – they resort to the politics of personal destruction.”

And he stressed that Johnson “will continue to tell the truth, focus on the concerns of the Wisconsinites and highlight his record of significant achievements.”