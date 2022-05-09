Wisconsin House Democrats slow to condemn apparent arson attack on pro-life group



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several of the House Democrats Wisconsin Has been slow to condemn an ​​apparent arson attack Pro-life Group building in the cheese state.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown out the window on Sunday, sparking a fire from the office of a life-long nonprofit Wisconsin Family Action.

Cursed graffiti also marks the side of the building, “If abortion is not safe, neither are you.”

Wisconsin anti-abortion group targets Molotov cocktail arson attack: police

Gadget Clock Digital has reached the offices of several Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers – Reps. Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan – whether they have any thoughts on the attack and believe the alleged arson is an acceptable form of protest. Probably a court ruling.

No office responded to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment, and none of the three spokesmen issued a statement at press time condemning the apparent arson.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office, a Democrat, pointed to Gadget Clock Digital in a tweet from the senator condemning the attack.

“I categorically reject this act of violence and vandalism, and I support law enforcement investigations to hold those responsible accountable for this crime,” the senator wrote.

The silence of the House Democrats Matches In response to the leaked opinion, progressive groups protested against the churches, which would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Progressive defendants have also become more Brave In recent years, protests have targeted the homes of officials, including Supreme Court justices.

The alleged arson attack on Pro-Life took place over the weekend after an unprecedented Supreme Court leaked of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft abortion opinion.

Wisconsin Family Action President Julian K. told Appleing News 3 that someone threw a Molotov cocktail at his office around 6 a.m. and he was unaware of who was behind the attack.

A fire was reported from the facility shortly after 6 a.m. and the Madison Fire Department quickly put out the blaze, according to a police incident report. A Molotov cocktail, which did not burn, was thrown inside the building and a separate fire started in response, police spokeswoman Stephanie Frere said, adding that graffiti was also found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

In recent days, Wisconsin Family Action has condemned a leaked Supreme Court opinion that, if published, would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

The Madison Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a fire that broke out in an office building in the 2800 block of International Lane on Sunday morning.

Daniel Wallace of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.