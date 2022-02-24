Wisconsin investigation turns up slot machine jamming device from overseas: CPB



In Wisconsin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized a slot machine jamming device while inspecting a shipment from Hong Kong.

CBP officers made the discovery at the Milwaukee Port of Entry on Feb. 4, the agency said in a press release.

Electromagnetic pulse (EMP) devices, banned by the Federal Communications Commission, are used to “jam” the work inside a slot machine.

According to the CBP, EMP generators generate electromagnetic pulses to intercept electronics from a range of about one meter. Devices transmit electrical current through a magnetic field – often with a magnetic copper wire.

The CBP said the consignment was identified as a car adapter from a Hong Kong electronics supplier and was heading to a residence in Mosini, about 175 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

“There are a variety of bad ways that these tools can be used,” said Lafonda D., director of field operations in Chicago. Sutton-Burke said in a statement “Such jammers are prohibited by federal law because they can be used to interfere with radio communications, cellular phones, GPS and other communication devices.”

CBP officials at the port of Milwaukee Express Consignment Operations Facility inspected the consignment and forwarded it to the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Federal Bureau of Investigations headquarters for further analysis.