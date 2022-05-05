Wisconsin man on trial for allegedly killing his own grandson with a sledgehammer



The trial of a Wisconsin grandfather accused of beating his own grandson to death began in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

There was a lot of emotion in the courtroom as several witnesses took a stand to describe the last moments of the life of young Andre Smith.

The 12-year-old grandfather, Andrej Martina, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse in connection with the death of a child on August 29, 2021. Prosecutors allege Martina used a sledgehammer and other items to kill the boy.

In an interview with police, Martina admitted to being under the influence and being black during the beating, according to Fox 6.

Smith’s 8-year-old brother testified at the trial, saying he saw the beating and that his grandfather also beat him with a cane.

Martina testified in her defense on Wednesday. He claims that his grandson stole $ 1,000 from him, did not tell him where it was and then pulled a gun on him.

“Okay, once I snatched the gun from him, and when he hit the wall, everything went out,” Martina said.

She claims she did not want to kill the boy.

Martina waived her right to a jury trial in March, so the judge will rule.