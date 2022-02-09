World

Wisconsin man who allegedly shot police officer and stole his squad car pleads not guilty

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wisconsin man who allegedly shot police officer and stole his squad car pleads not guilty
Written by admin
Wisconsin man who allegedly shot police officer and stole his squad car pleads not guilty

Wisconsin man who allegedly shot police officer and stole his squad car pleads not guilty

A suspect who allegedly shot a Milwaukee police officer last month pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, is being held on a $ 1 million bond in the case. In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, he’s also facing three counts of bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and hit-and-run involving injury.

INDIANA COP WOUNDED IN SHOOTING; SUSPECT NABBED, THE OTHER ON THE RUN

On the evening of Jan. 27, officer Herbert Davis III was called to the city’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood to check on a person who was sick or injured.

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges on Wednesday.

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges on Wednesday.
(Milwaukee County)

Davis initially found Rothdong slumped over in the vehicle and the suspect tried to run away after being woken up.

The two exchanged gunfire and both were struck before Rothdong allegedly fled the scene in Davis’ squad car.

Rothdong then allegeldy crashed into another vehicle, fled on foot, and was later captured by police.

The shooting occurred near 25th Street and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee.

The shooting occurred near 25th Street and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee.
(WITI)

Davis was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.

ATLANTA POLICE VETERAN SHOT WHILE TRYING TO ARREST GANG MEMBER

At the time of the shooting, Rothdong had multiple open felony cases, according to court records.

He was arrested twice in August 2020 on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drugs, and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was also arrested in March 2020 for attempting to flee a police officer in a vehicle.

Herbert Davis III was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.

Herbert Davis III was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.
(WITI)

READ Also  Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

It was the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in Milwaukee in two weeks.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte was shot on Jan. 26 while searching a neighborhood following a traffic stop. On Jan. 13, an off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot while trying to stop an attempted robbery. Both the deputy and detective survived their wounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodthong’s attorney, Mary Garvin Guimont, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Wisconsin #man #allegedly #shot #police #officer #stole #squad #car #pleads #guilty

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Wole soyinka ain't going anywhere

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment