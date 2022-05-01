Wisconsin pair electrocuted to death after attempting TikTok trend



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man and a woman have been electrocuted while trying to recreate a viral tick bite.

Wiscon And n Police say they responded to a residential fire in Marathon County in early April and eventually found two people dead at the scene. Tania Rodriguez, 44, and James Carroll, 52, were discovered in the garage and both died of electrocution, police said.

WAPO’s Taylor Lorenz says it’s a ‘patent lie’ that her tick story is linked to personal information

The pair are reportedly trying to recreate the “fractal burning” trend from TickTock. Fractal burning is a process that professionals use to burn wood-like designs, often used as ornaments or tables.

“This process is very dangerous, and should only be done by trained professionals,” police said of the process. “It is not safe to seek advice from YouTube or any other social media site for doing a craft item or any other work of art when you are working with electricity.”

Police said they initially investigated the death as a possible homicide, but later concluded it was an accident.

The American Association of Wood Turners says at least 33 people have died in the United States trying to burn fractals.