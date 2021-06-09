Wisconsin Pharmacist Who Tampered With Vaccine Gets 3-Year Sentence

A hospital pharmacist who pleaded responsible to attempting to spoil greater than 500 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine was sentenced on Tuesday to 3 years in jail, federal prosecutors in Wisconsin introduced.

The pharmacist, Steven R. Brandenburg, 46, was additionally sentenced to 3 years of supervised launch and ordered to pay almost $84,000 in restitution to the Aurora Medical Heart in Grafton, Wis., the place he labored an in a single day shift.

Mr. Brandenburg was “an admitted conspiracy theorist” who believed the vaccine might hurt folks and “change their DNA,” in accordance with the police in Grafton, Wis. In January, he pleaded responsible to 2 counts of making an attempt to tamper with a client product in a approach that might injure or kill somebody, in accordance with a press release from the U.S. legal professional’s workplace within the Japanese District of Wisconsin.

At his sentencing, Mr. Brandenburg mentioned he felt “nice disgrace” for what he had carried out, The Related Press reported. Credit score… Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Workplace, by way of Related Press

Throughout Mr. Brandenburg’s shifts on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, he eliminated a field of vials of the Moderna vaccine from a fridge within the pharmacy for “intervals of a number of hours, aspiring to render that very same vaccine inert or ineffective,” in accordance with the plea settlement, which features a description of Mr. Brandenburg’s exercise based mostly on an investigation by the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Grafton Police Division.