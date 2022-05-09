Wisconsin pro-life group wants ‘stronger leadership’ from White House to hunt ‘thugs’ behind attack



The leader of a Wisconsin-Pro-Life group accused of carrying out a Mother’s Day arson attack says strong leadership from the White House is needed because Supreme Court justices are at risk of violent protests outside their homes since the draft opinion was leaked.

“We need strong leadership that makes it very clear that we don’t agree with this. We’re calling for it to stop now,” Wisconsin Family Action President Julian Appling told Gadget Clock Digital by phone Monday. “I understand that the president has used the word condemnation. And, you know, this is not what we think is right, but we need to make a public call to stop this. And to find these people to tell us what we are going to do.” We need to work at the federal level to do that and bring them to justice. ”

“I did not hear it in that statement,” he added.

Wisconsin anti-abortion group targets Molotov cocktail fire

It comes as police in Madison, Wisconsin, are investigating a arson attack that occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday at the office of a pro-life nonprofit organization. Appleing explained that two windows were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown inside, one of which exploded, igniting a fire inside the office that burned furniture and books and sent pieces of glass around the house.

No one was working at the time, so fortunately no one was inside or injured, Appleing said. “It was clear their intention was to make it worse.”

On an exterior wall, a message left in spray paint read: “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.” Appleing said what was not seen in the initial photos and videos from the scene was a symbol of anarchy and another wall tagged with the number 1312, meaning to stand for the phrase, “All police b *******.”

Appleing told Gadget Clock Digital, “I think it was another statement that we not only hate you because you think it is wrong to kill children before they are born, but we also hate the police.” “These are thugs. They’re trying to intimidate us, to intimidate us. We won’t keep quiet. Our message is true. That’s right. It’s good. And you know, if we keep quiet they will win. We’re not doing it.”

A statement from the White House said, “President Biden strongly condemns this attack and the political violence of any strip.”

“Throughout his time in public life, the president has made it clear that Americans have a fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their views,” the official added. “But that expression must be peaceful and free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation.”

President Biden strongly condemns Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion group

“We condemn all forms of violence and hatred in Madison, including the Wisconsin Family Action Act,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in a tweet after the incident. “We reject violence against anyone for not agreeing with the views of others. Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer.”

Regarding the governor’s remarks, Appleing said he appeared to be “flashing” at the attack. She also took up the issue with her position on abortion.

“It is unfortunate that this company was attacked. But we continue to do what we want and we believe our base wants,” he said, explaining his comments.

In light of Sunday’s incident, Wisconsin Family Action has begun internal discussions about security measures to ensure employees can feel safe in what has happened.

“If this were to happen to us at Madison in Wisconsin, we would know that every other team that spoke positively about the pro-life and our pro-life position was weak,” Appling said.

Yet, he says such “mere intimidation” tactics will not deter his life-long message.

“Companies like ours have a natural opportunity to speak out in times of crisis, to remind people that every human life has an inherent value and value, and we should protect it from the moment of conception through natural death,” Appleing told Gadget Clock Digital. . “This is part of our organization’s mission, and we will continue to deliver that message so that people are encouraged to make wise or life-saving decisions and not be silenced by those who are intimidated and, unfortunately, sought by such extremely dangerous people. We do not dare, we do not dare to remain silent for this. We must speak. ”

Local enforcers are expected to provide an update on the Madison attack on Monday afternoon. Appleing said FBI and ATF agents were at the scene on Sunday, and investigators who gathered evidence from his office did not say who was responsible.

Adam Sabes of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.