Wisconsin reports first death in U.S. possibly linked to puzzling hepatitis outbreak in children



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a health warning Wednesday, the first pediatric death in the United States possibly linked to a mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak and adenovirus, according to a recent report. Statement .

“Since the discovery of this adenovirus-related hepatitis cluster, DHS is now investigating at least four similar cases among children in Wisconsin. This includes two children who have had serious consequences, a liver transplant, and a Deadly ”

Hepatitis Spike in Kids Associated with Covid Lockdown: UK Docs

The statement urged U.S. physicians to consider adenovirus testing in pediatric patients with hepatitis of unknown etiology and to report to their state’s public health labs and disease control and prevention centers. (CDC).

The agency first issued an official health warning last week about a cluster of nine previously diagnosed children with liver disease, including three who needed liver failure and two liver transplants, who were admitted to a major children’s hospital in Alabama between October and February 2021. 2022. Five of the nine samples tested positive for adenovirus type 41 Infection .

About 200 cases of mysterious liver disease in children: officials

Two North Carolina “school-age” children with severe hepatitis have recovered, said Bailey Pennington, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Health and Humanitarian Affairs. Service .

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating three suspected cases of hepatitis under the age of 10, possibly linked to the adenovirus, two of which are in suburbs of Chicago, where one needs a liver transplant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology, ranging in age from 1 month to 16 years, according to an April 23 report, requiring an estimated 10% liver transplantation. Report .

The agency noted that the majority of such cases have so far occurred in the United Kingdom, where the country has “recently seen a significant increase in the number of adenovirus infections in society (especially those detected in fecal samples in children) after low-level transmission.” Extreme ”

The WHO says 74 cases of the outbreak have tested positive for adenovirus, which has now reached 12 countries worldwide. Since their report, according to USA Today, Japan and Canada are now investigating similar cases.

The agency also noted that the “vast majority” of reported cases did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.