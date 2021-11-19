Wisconsin Republicans Push to Take Over the State’s Elections



Republicans in particular have captured the March 2020 Commission vote by lifting a rule requiring special polling agents to visit nursing homes twice before handing out absentee ballots to residents – trained and sent by municipal clerks’ offices. Special polling delegates, like other visitors, were barred from entering the nursing home at the onset of the epidemic, and the commission argued that they did not have enough time to turn their backs on the absentee ballot before the April primary election.

Opinions were relatively controversial at the time: neither Republicans nor anyone else’s lawsuits challenged the guidance. The process continued for the November general election.

But Joseph R. After Biden Jr. won Wisconsin by 20,682 votes out of 3.3 million, Republicans began making evidence-free claims of fraudulent ballots cast from nursing homes across the state. Resin County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the five state election commissioners who allowed clerks to send absentee ballots to nursing homes without the visit of special polling agents – as prescribed by state law – should face serious charges of electoral fraud and misconduct. Office

Robin Voss, a Republican speaker of the state legislature who represents Racine County, quickly agreed, saying that with his own appointment to the panel – the five commissioners would face “serious” serious charges.

The commissioner has insisted that no law has been broken.

Democrat Anne Jacobs, who chairs the commission, said she had no regrets about making voting easier during the epidemic, adding that “even my Republican colleagues” were worried about the future of fair elections in the state.

“We did everything we could to help people vote in times of epidemic,” she said.

Mr Johnson – a two-term senator who said he would announce a decision on whether to run for re-election “in a few weeks” – is lobbying Republican state legislators he met last week in the state capital. On federal elections.

“The state legislature must redefine its constitutional role, determine its constitutional responsibility, determine the time, place and method of elections, and not continue to outsource through the Wisconsin Election Commission,” Mr. Johnson said. “The incident never mentions the governor.”