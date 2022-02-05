Wisconsin shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured; police say suspect is in custody



A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wisconsin.

According to Fox 6 Milwaukee, police say the shooting took place Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Police said the condition of one of the victims was critical.

Police did not shoot the suspect and no officers were injured, according to Peter Neymar, chief of the Brown Deer Police Department.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Tweet That it will conduct an autopsy on an adult male and an adult female victim.