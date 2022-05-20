Wisconsin suspects walk out of Ulta Beauty store with $5K in merchandise



Authorities in the Milwaukee suburb are trying to find two suspects accused of stealing greater than $ 5,000 value of items from a magnificence store.

The Menomony Falls Police Division is searching for the assistance of the general public to determine the burglars who had been caught stealing movies from an inverted magnificence store, Fox Milwaukee reported.

Allegedly, they had been seen coming out of the store with a rubbish bag stuffed with bottled fragrance.

Explosion at Wisconsin Marine Development Firm

The suspects fled in a pink Pontiac G6 with a Wisconsin license plate: AGK-7848.

The primary suspect was carrying a white T-shirt and white socks. The second was carrying a white shirt, black jacket, darkish pants and darkish footwear.

Additionally, he wore a grey and black baseball cap.

Anybody with info relating to alleged retail theft is requested to report back to the Menomony Falls Police Division at 262-532-8700.