Wishes Pour in From Bollywood as The Coolest Instagrammer Turns 49



Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned a 12 months older right now, has his social media flooded with a frenzy quantity of pretty needs from his mates and Bollywood colleagues, who’ve taken to their social handles to want him on his big day. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to designer, Manish Malhotra, they’ve despatched out birthday greetings to the filmmaker. Take a look at particular posts and tales celebrities posted to want Karan Johar: Additionally Learn – On Karan Johar’s Birthday, a Sneak-Peek Inside His Rs 30 Crore Home in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor shared the image and wrote, “Completely happy Birthday, Kjo… I really like You…” Additionally Learn – Dostana 2: Is Kartik Aaryan’s Exit Final result of His Fallout With Janhvi Kapoor?

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Completely happy birthday Karan. Wishing you like and happiness all the time .”

Kajal took to Instagram tales to want the filmmaker

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan’s Pupil of The 12 months 2, put out a narrative with an lovely image, saying, “Completely happy Birthday. You might be merely one of the best .”

Katrina Kaif penned, “Completely happy birthday Karan. Want you all of the happiness love and peace this 12 months. Could this 12 months convey you all of your coronary heart needs.”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “U r my karmic soulmate ! N each time we meet it’s like we’ve got began off from there itself ! Love uuu comfortable birthday to a profilic maker a brilliant dad n a unbelievable human.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh dropped a goofy video of Karan. ”Completely happy Birthday to the ‘King of Again Hand’ – dearest @karanjohar I want you solely one of the best – Could god bless you with good well being, lengthy life, love life and a great deal of happiness. I really like you #happybirthdaykaranjohar”, he wrote.

Actor Neha Dhupia, Neetu Singh, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Rakulpreet singh, Tisca Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandes additionally poured out joyous needs by memorable photos on their feeds and tales.

Karan Johar, an ace filmmaker who has given us some legendary movies and Cherished initiatives on the Work entrance, is a doting father to twins – Yash and Roohi in his private life. He grew to become a mother or father by way of surrogacy in 2017.

We Want Karan Johar a Very Completely happy Birthday!

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar