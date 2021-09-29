With 17th straight win, the Cardinals are in elite company
It turns out that if a team is on the edge of the race for the playoffs, a good way to come back is to win consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed their place in the playoffs on Tuesday night with their 17th straight win.
After the September 10 games, the Cardinals found themselves with a record of 71–69, 15 games behind the Brewers in National League Central and fourth among wild-card candidates, three and a half games from second place. As of Tuesday, they were 88-69, still six games behind the high-flying Milwaukee Brewers, but qualified safely for the playoffs.
At the start of the streak, the cards were one game ahead of a certain New York team in the standings. He now has 13 games on him. Sorry, Mets fans.
With an offensive attack that included three 30-homer players (Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt) and a pitching staff that included a 40-year-old starter, Adam Wainwright, who had 17 wins and a 3.05 ERA Is. The Cardinals will be a tough challenger in the wild-card game, whether they will be the underdogs for the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants (depending on which team wins the NL West).
Significant winning streaks are not uncommon in baseball: Since 1900, nearly 400 teams have won at least 10 in a row, for example. (No slight to St. Louis Maroon or Providence Gray, but we’re sticking with the modern era.)
But as the stripes get longer, they become very rare. The Cardinals are the 14th team since 1900 to win 17 in a row, and the record streak is only 26. Or is it 22?
Should the Cardinals continue to win, starting with Wednesday night’s game against the Brewers, they could join some truly elite company.
on 18 wins New York has two teams. The 1904 Giants won 106 games, but declined to play in the new “World Series”, which was relaunched the previous season as a championship between the National and American Leagues. The 1953 Yankees had no such qualification: after sweeping for an easy pennant behind Mickey Mantle and Yogi Bera, they defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series.
on 19 wins Two more World Series winning teams are DiMaggio’s 1947 Yankees and the 1906 White Sox, who defeated the Yankees (then called the Highlanders) by pennant. Oddly, none of the long streaks have been related to the World Series winners.
on 20 wins 2002 Oakland Athletics, a streak immortalized in the movie “Moneyball”. Game 20 was won by Chris Pratt, er, Scott Hetteberg on a pinch-hit homer.
on 21 wins 1935 Chicago Cubs. The streak began in September with the team playing two and a half games. The Cubs rode the streak to a four-game margin in the final standings, but lost the World Series to the Tigers and waited until 2016 for a championship.
on 22 wins Cleveland is in 2017. The best team in the American League with 102 wins, the team was defeated in the playoffs by the Yankees in an upset. This streak surpasses any streak of the 19th century, making it a record. Unless you count…
26 Games in a Mindblowing There are the New York Giants of 1916, and it was an odd streak for a number of reasons. The team started the season 2–13 and appeared ready for a year of stink. But then the team stumbled upon some bizarre, temporary, baseball magic.
The team went on to record 17 wins in a row and then… it started to stink again. Its record fell from 19-13 at the end of the streak to 59-62 in September. And then, hardly, the magic returned. The Giants went on another tear, this one being a record-setter, winning 26 without a loss. When they were eventually defeated, a New York Times headline read: “The Braves End the Glow of the Giant Meteor.” The final result was a record of 86–66, and only a fourth-place finish. When the team was not streaking, it was 43-66.
So why is there any doubt as to whether this 26-gamer is really the record? There’s an unsightly mark in the middle of them all: a T. Ties were not uncommon when the Sunset games were over, and the second game saw the Giants draw 1–1 against Pittsburgh. Of a doubleheader that broke the streak, at least somewhat.
In the official record book of the Elias Sports Bureau, which recognizes a 26-game streak as a record, ties are ignored in calculating winning streaks. But if you’re a Stickler (or Cleveland fan), you can choose to credit the 1916 Giants for sandwiching the 12-gamer and the 14-gamer around the tie.
