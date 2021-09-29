With 17th straight win, the Cardinals are in elite company

It turns out that if a team is on the edge of the race for the playoffs, a good way to come back is to win consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed their place in the playoffs on Tuesday night with their 17th straight win.

After the September 10 games, the Cardinals found themselves with a record of 71–69, 15 games behind the Brewers in National League Central and fourth among wild-card candidates, three and a half games from second place. As of Tuesday, they were 88-69, still six games behind the high-flying Milwaukee Brewers, but qualified safely for the playoffs.

At the start of the streak, the cards were one game ahead of a certain New York team in the standings. He now has 13 games on him. Sorry, Mets fans.