With 2 losses, Clemson is far from his permanent playoff standards

Robert Griffin III, the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Baylor, called Clemson’s offense “archaic” on an ESPN broadcast—and Swain didn’t argue.

“Criticism is necessary because of where we are now,” Swain said. “That’s what we display, so the way we’ve performed, you’re going to get criticism and you’ll get comments and things like that and you know what? Hey, it comes with territory because the expectation and standard at Clemson and we Who are, we’re not fulfilling that. It’s that simple.”

Swinney had hoped that a strong defense, who didn’t miss a touchdown until Saturday, could carry Clemson until the offense ended. But the offensive’s futility left the defense as the state of North Carolina (3-1) slipped through it as the game progressed. Nor did it help that two of Clemson’s defensive stalwarts—linebacker James Skalsky (shoulder) and defensive tackle Brian Bracey (knee)—had their shoulder pads by the end of the game. (In overtime, Clemson freshman tailback Will Shipley was helped to the locker room with a left knee injury.)

Actually, Clemson was lucky to get overtime.

North Carolina State kicker Christopher Dunn conceded two late field goals—for 51 and 39 yards, the latter on the final game of regulation—that would have won it.

The Clemson sideline flared up when his last kick went to the wide left, sure he would make the most of another chance. And when Uigalelli found Ross free-clearing in the end zone to put Clemson 21-14 ahead, Swain slapped his quarterback on the helmet as he came over the edge to do a job well.

“Come on D,” shouted someone from the side. “One close.”

It was something they couldn’t manage. Turner holds defensive to deliver the ball to Wolfpack on 3. And on the third and on goal, quarterback Devin Leary found slot receiver Thayer Thomas open in the end zone after running through traffic.

Swinney and other coaches urged officials to throw the flag for aggressive interference, saying it was an illegal pick play. But his cry was halfway through—perhaps because even the sidelines of the audience didn’t notice that the play mimicked a Clemson’s when a pick freed Hunter Renfro to catch the winning pass.

But that was nearly five years ago, and for Clemson Saturday night was one of many signs of how his predicament had changed.