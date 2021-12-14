With a low price and sporty design, you will get a long range of 139 km in a single charge, read the full details of this electric scooter

Amidst the rapidly growing range of electric scooters, get full details of stylish long range electric scooters at affordable prices.

The market of electric vehicles in the country is also increasing like petrol vehicles in which new startups including big companies are also launching their electric scooters and bikes.

In which today we are talking about Okinawa Ipraise Plus, an electric scooter from Okina Company based in Gurugram, which is built in a low budget with long mileage and attractive design.

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can pre-book this scooter by visiting the official website of the company.

To pre-book this scooter, the company has fixed a token amount of Rs 2,000, which is a fully refundable amount, ie if you cancel your booking, the company will refund your payment.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, the company has given a 3.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in it, which is a detachable battery pack.

With this battery, the company has given 1000 watt BLDC motor which can generate maximum power of 2500 watt.

Regarding the charging of the battery, it is claimed that this battery takes 4 to 5 hours when charged with a normal charger and the company is also giving a warranty of 3 years on this battery and a warranty plan of 3 years or 30,000 km on the motor.

Talking about the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter runs up to 139 km on a full charge, with a top speed of 58 km per hour.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Talking about the braking system, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with electric assist braking system.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

For a comfortable ride even on rough roads, the company has given hydraulic telescopic suspension at the front of this scooter with double soaker with dual technology at the rear.

Talking about the dimensions of the scooter, the seat height of this scooter has been given 800 mm with the ground clearance of 175 mm.

The starting price of Okinawa i Praise Plus scooter is Rs 105,990 which is subsidy FAME given by the central government.. And after the subsidy given by the state government, it becomes much less.