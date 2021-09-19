With a rare ‘Oedip’, the Paris Opera pulls together
Paris – Before rehearsing for the staging of Jorge Annescu’s “Oedip” at the Paris Opera, playwright and director Vazdi Mouwad did something unusual. He put together a glossary of all the vague references in the libretto—such as “the waters of Castalia,” a sacred spring at Delphi—and passed it on to the chorus.
Mouwad, 52, who runs the Théâtre National de la Colin in Paris, was surprised to find that the chorister had never found anything like it. When he contacted the company’s technical team to explain to them the story of “Oedip”, a 1930s rarity based on Greek myth, his response was similar, he said in an interview – few directors ever gave him much attention. I bothered to give.
“It’s weird, because I’ve heard, ‘This is wonderful, you say hello,'” Mouwad said. “I feel like I’m stepping into a painful world that now believes its trauma is the norm.”
Trauma isn’t a bad way to describe the horrific Paris Opera of the past few years. In late 2019 and early 2020, workers’ strikes over pension policy changes resulted in a budget deficit of 45 million euros, estimated at 230 million euros. And that was before the pandemic forced the cancellation of more than a year of performances. (While there were some performances in September and October last year, the company did not resume its regular schedule until the end of May.)
So “Oedip,” which opens on Monday at the company’s big theater Opera Bastille, could usher in a new era. This is the first production that was commissioned by Alexander Nief, who took over as general director of the opera last year.
It is no coincidence that he turned to Mauwad. In his last job, leading the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto, Neef co-produced Mouwad’s first stab at opera, a 2016 production of Mozart’s “The Abduction from the Seraglio”, which Nief described as “the most One of the satisfying experiences”. Was once with a director. “
“His strength as an artist is that he really wants to work with humans,” Neef said in an interview in his office. “With ‘Odip,’ my hope was that he would pull the whole company together. Sometimes, you just need to encourage him not to be too nice.”
The return of “Oedip” to the Paris stage has been a long time coming. Enescu’s only opera, it premiered in 1936 at the company’s small, ornate Palais Garnier, but was never revived there, even as other opera houses took interest in it of late. The North American premiere took place in 2005 at the University of Illinois, while Achim Freire had directed an acclaimed staging two years earlier at the Salzburg Festival, hosted by Ingo Metzmacher, that would return to the score in Paris.
Neef believes that the course of history, rather than quality, explains the long lack of appetite for “Oedip”, which earned positive reviews upon its premiere. The New York Times reported in 1936 that French composer and critic Renaldo Hahn described it as “grand, sublime, subtly detailed” and “always compelling praise”.
“After 1945, I think music went out of fashion,” Neef said of Enescu’s brilliant score. “For a lot of composers who wrote after the Holocaust, it could not have been tonal music for long.”
When Neef first approached him, Mouwad was less concerned about the score than the libretto. The legend of Oedipus was familiar to him: in his 30-year career, Mauvad has staged Sophocles’ “Oedipus the King” three times. In 2016, he also wrote a play, “The Tears of Oedipus,” which linked the character’s plight to modern Greek politics.
“Oedip”‘s librettist, Edmund Flegg, based the third and fourth acts on “Oedipus the King” and another play by Sophocles, “Oedipus at Colonus”. (The first and second show the background of the plays.) “It’s a bit succinct, but the dialogue is essentially the same,” said Mouwad. “I thought I’d have room to tell this story.”
The storytelling has long inspired Mouawad, who was born in Lebanon in 1968. When he was 10 years old, his family fled the civil war, moving first to France, then to French-speaking Quebec.
“When I tried to understand the Lebanese civil war, I was either told that there was nothing to understand, or it was the fault of others,” Mouwad said. “There was a huge lack of stories in my life.”
After training as an actor at Montreal’s National Theater School, Mouwad rose to prominence with an epic tetralogy, “The Blood of Promise”, which has been produced all over the world. Composed of “Litoral” (1999), “Scorched” (2003), “Forest” (2006) and “Skyes” (2009), it delves into intergenerational trauma, war, and displacement.
His work has served as an introduction to contemporary theater for many French-speaking millennials. Even after moving back to Paris in 2016 to direct the Théâtre de la Colin, Mauvad articulated the prevailing European taste for non-linear, highly conceptual productions. Lisa Perio, an actress who has worked with Mouwad several times in recent years, said that “she likes drama, pathos, and it works.”
“His job is the hardest he’s ever done,” he said, “because it requires a lot of emotion.”
To Mauwad, postmodernity is a luxury beyond the means of those who have experienced deep trauma. “I am a postmodernist myself,” he said, “there is nothing more postmodern than the Lebanese War. Reconstruction is a rich man’s thing. When everything goes well, you rebuild. When you can’t afford it Can – when you yourself are completely fractured – you build up.”
In March, a year after the disruption caused by the pandemic, the Théâtre de la Colin was one of the first French theaters to be occupied by protesters. Students and arts activists demanded the withdrawal of government support and changes in unemployment benefits. The movement soon spread to over 100 playhouses.
Sebastian Kharoufi, who was among the drama students who first entered La Colin, said in a phone interview that Mouwad was one of the few high-profile directors who warmly welcomed the occupants. “One night, even after rehearsals, he stayed with us for several hours because we needed to talk,” Kheroufi said.
Yet the end of the occupation in late May left Mauwad disappointed. He and his team provided students with the opportunity to speak before the re-opening and show; Mouwad also hopes to start a sustainable youth company, which offers year-long contracts to young actors.
They eventually said no, Mauwad now speculates, “because the idea came from us, and they didn’t want to owe us anything.” This was a blow to the hierarchical-opposite Mauwad, who reflected on the “failure” of all parties of the occupation movement in a frustrated open letter.
Then, in early September, as rehearsals for “Oedip” were in full swing, Mauvad’s longtime playwright François Ismart died. “He was such a dazzling, unusual person,” said Mouwad. Ismart had introduced him to Sophocles in the 1990s—”and not just that,” he said. “For everything else, without ever being patriarchal.”
The damage took place on the upcoming premiere. However, a few days ago, Mauwad remained intent on breaking out of the chaos.
“I know everything is ruined,” he said before returning to the rehearsal room. “But we have to build something out of those ruins.”
