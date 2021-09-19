With a rare ‘Oedip’, the Paris Opera pulls together

Paris – Before rehearsing for the staging of Jorge Annescu’s “Oedip” at the Paris Opera, playwright and director Vazdi Mouwad did something unusual. He put together a glossary of all the vague references in the libretto—such as “the waters of Castalia,” a sacred spring at Delphi—and passed it on to the chorus.

Mouwad, 52, who runs the Théâtre National de la Colin in Paris, was surprised to find that the chorister had never found anything like it. When he contacted the company’s technical team to explain to them the story of “Oedip”, a 1930s rarity based on Greek myth, his response was similar, he said in an interview – few directors ever gave him much attention. I bothered to give.

“It’s weird, because I’ve heard, ‘This is wonderful, you say hello,'” Mouwad said. “I feel like I’m stepping into a painful world that now believes its trauma is the norm.”

Trauma isn’t a bad way to describe the horrific Paris Opera of the past few years. In late 2019 and early 2020, workers’ strikes over pension policy changes resulted in a budget deficit of 45 million euros, estimated at 230 million euros. And that was before the pandemic forced the cancellation of more than a year of performances. (While there were some performances in September and October last year, the company did not resume its regular schedule until the end of May.)