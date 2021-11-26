With an investment of 10 lakhs, you can reach your property up to 100 crores, know how? Money growing Tips: Know how to grow your wealth to Rs 100 crores rupees by investing 10 lakh rupees

According to experts, in fact we recommend people to start early and then consistently help in better compounding profits, as even a small gap can make millions in the long run.

Making and growing more money with money is easy. Provided that this process is completed in the right way, on time and with care. Under Smart Money Making, a person can reach his wealth up to Rs 100 crore by investing Rs 10 lakh.

In an article published on the website of our partner website ‘The Financial Express’, Videsh Ke Totare, Managing Director and CEO of Archers Wealth Management Pvt Ltd has told that just take a look at this graph. If you invest Rs 1 lakh at the age of 20 and it is compounded at the rate of 20%, your investment will increase to Rs 99 crore by the age of 65. This is the magic of compounding.

Let’s change the pattern a little. Let’s say you invest Rs 1 lakh at the age of 30. It compounded at 15%, so by the time you turn 60, your investment has multiplied to crores. In fact, you don’t need to be a financial expert to do this. One can even use the power of compounding to his advantage and attain complete financial independence.

What makes the rich richer, the poor poorer?: There are some important things in the matter of investment, which if taken care of can make a rich man richer, whereas due to not paying attention to them, the poor man goes on getting poorer. These include bad financial habits (overspending), lack of patience, poor investment policy, delaying big investments in the future and ignoring expert help or advice, etc.