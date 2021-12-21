With anti-theft smart lock and attractive design, this electric scooter gives a range of up to 120 km in a single charge.

If you want to buy a new electric scooter that too in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the features and driving range of Pure EV Epluto 7G.

Considering the increasing demand for electric scooters in the country, automakers are now launching such scooters in the market which can prove to be attractive to look at and have a long range to ride.

If you also want to buy a similar electric scooter which is attractive in design and economical to run, then you can know here complete details about the electric scooter ePluto 7G of Pure EV.

Pure EV has made this electric scooter with an attractive design with long range and hi-tech features so that this scooter can reach maximum among the youth.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, it has been given a 2.5 kwh, 60V battery pack with a Brussels hub motor that generates 2200 watts of power.

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that when charged with a normal charger, this battery takes 4 hours to fully charge.

Talking about the driving range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of 90 to 120 km.

With this driving range, a top speed of 60 kmph is available and also the company claims that this scooter can achieve 0 to 40 kmph in just 5 seconds.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and disc brake in the rear wheel.

Talking about the features of the scooter, features like anti-theft smart lock, comfortable seat, digital instrument console, digital watch, USB charging port have been given in it.

Keeping in mind the preferences of the youth, the company has introduced this scooter in six attractive colors which include Ruby Red, Shadow Black, Electron Blue, Active Grey, Pearly White and Streepling Yellow Color.

The starting price of this ePluto 7G of Pure EV is Rs 83,999 but the FAME is being given by the central government.. After the subsidy and the subsidy given by the state government, the price of this scooter comes down considerably.