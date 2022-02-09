With Best Original Song Nomination, Lin-Manuel Miranda Could Achieve EGOT Status At This Year’s Oscars – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If Lin-Manuel Miranda wins an Oscar this year, he will join an elite group of artists who have achieved “EGOT” status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

His song “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” is nominated for Best Original Song.

Miranda has two Emmys. He won the award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the opening number of the 67th Annual Tony Awards in 2014, and in 2021, he won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) as a producer of the filmed version of “Hamilton.”

He has three Grammy Awards — for his musicals “In The Heights” and “Hamilton,” which both won Best Musical Theater Album, and for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” which won Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Miranda has three Tony Awards. He won Best Original Score for “In the Heights” in 2008, and in 2016, he won both Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score for “Hamilton.”

“Dos Oruguitas” is up against “Down to Joy” by Van Morrison from the movie “Belfast,” “Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren from “Four Good Days,” “Be Alive” by Beyoncé and Dixson from “King Richard,” and “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell from the James Bond movie of the same name.

Miranda was nominated for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2016, but lost to “City of Stars” from “La La Land.”