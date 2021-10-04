With Biden’s agenda in balance, lobbying kicks into high gear
WASHINGTON — As centrist Democrats in Congress work to block or strip key provisions of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate plan, a string of online ads have popped up in their states and districts, their are praising.
What an Arizona senator calls Kirsten Cinema has emerged as an “independent voice” and a leading hold on “the bipartisan leader”. Another says Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader is pushing a “Biden-Schrader” agenda, although he vehemently opposes key parts of the president’s package. A third praise New York Representative Kathleen Rice for “fighting for our health care and our economy”, even as she downplays elements of Mr Biden’s plan.
There’s one thing the ads don’t say prominently: They’re paid for by groups funded by the pharmaceutical industry and business interests that are working hard to kill or reshape important pieces of the president’s plan.
As Democrats keep Mr Biden’s proposal on track amid deep internal divisions in Congress, a strong influence campaign is getting at every turn. Business groups are increasingly working to fight this in large measure, such as raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations; Expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision services; and proposed taxes and fees to cut carbon emissions.
The effort is coming out less clearly than in the previous lobbying push; Pandemic restrictions have limited large gatherings of lobbyists at the Capitol, so the aisle outside the Senate Finance Committee office, long known as “Gucci Gulch”, is now lined with shiny Italian shoes. Has not happened. But the campaign is progressing as intensely as ever through in-person meetings, Zoom calls, fund-raisers and airwaves.
According to Open Secrets, a non-profit watchdog group that tracks money in politics, there are more than 4,000 lobbyists working on budget and spending issues. The group said ten major industries have spent nearly $700 million on lobbying this year.
The US Chamber of Commerce, which has been lobbying to eliminate the bill because of its tax hike, has already spent nearly $30 million on lobbyists this year. The pharmaceutical industry, which is trying to thwart a proposal in a drug cost-cutting measure, has spent more than $15 million.
“Every group is reaching out and they want a meeting,” says Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, one of the main champions of using the far-reaching budget bill to raise taxes on the wealthy. “If they don’t get the commitment at the first meeting, they want a second meeting — and then the third, and then the fourth. They’re paying close attention.”
Influence campaigns cut both ways. A number of political action committees and other influence groups are spending independently to broaden the bill and push for its enactment.
Building Back Together, a group formed to support the proposals, is part of a coalition that has committed to spending $150 million on advertising to build support for Biden’s plan. According to analytics firm AdImpact, the League of Conservation Voters spent about $6.7 million on advertising this month. It is urging Congress to halve carbon pollution by 2030 – an element of the package – and has threatened to withdraw campaign donations from Democrats who do not support it.
Perhaps no aspect of the package has generated more lobbying activity than a proposal to lower the cost of prescription drugs by empowering Medicare to negotiate their cost. The pharmaceutical lobby is spending more than $1 million on television commercials to oppose it. And according to Open Secrets, there are now about 1,500 registered pharmaceutical or health care lobbyists working in Congress, about three for each member.
Ken Frazier, the executive chairman of Merck, which is helping to fund the ads, admitted in a recent call with reporters that the companies are fighting so hard with the proposal because he believes it will help. Their revenue will decrease. But he also portrayed the lobbying push as philanthropic, arguing that declining profits would lead to less money for research and development for new treatments and cures for diseases.
“We have seen what it will be,” said Mr Frazier. “We’ve modeled this, and our ability to fund R&D inside Merck will be nearly halved.”
PhRMA, the trade group representing pharmaceutical companies, launched its first advertising against the package last month. In it, a woman named Sue looks into the camera, a gloomy voice in her voice, and says that the Democrats’ plan will “make it harder for people on Medicare to get the medicines we need.” The advertisement often airs during political news programs watched by policy makers.
The association followed that ad, accusing other politicians of deciding “what drugs you can and can’t take, regardless of what your doctor tells you.” This was followed by a print advertising campaign and then an open letter from 30 pharmaceutical companies.
At the same time, a group called Center Forward is running targeted digital ads supporting centrist Democrats who are working to undermine the bill. According to tax records, the group receives approximately $1.5 million per year from PhRMA.
One of the ads read, “Thank Kirsten Sinema and ask her to keep fighting as an independent voice for Arizona.”
Another aimed at voters in the California District of Representative Scott Peters said: “We can always count on Scott Peters.”
Pharmaceutical companies have showered donations on members of Congress, but nothing more than Mr. Peters, who has received more than $88,000 this year alone. He was one of three Democrats on the Energy and Commerce committee to oppose Mr Biden’s plan to reduce the cost of drugs.
PhRMA insists that its Influence campaign is not trying to kill Biden’s multitrillion-dollar bill – they propose an alternative plan that would be less costly for the industry – but the package’s demise is targeting some other groups. Is.
The US Chamber of Commerce has condemned the law, with its chief executive, Suzanne Clark, arguing that it would “dramatically expand the size and scope of government through record levels of inflationary spending and massive would impose tax hikes that would stifle America’s fragile economic recovery.”
“The Chamber will do everything we can to stop this tax-raising, job-killing reconciliation bill from becoming law,” Ms. Clarke pledged.
No Labels, an organization funded by businesses that has close ties with centrist lawmakers including Senator Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, is working to pass Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, but the broader Agitating to kill the social policy scheme.
When Mr Manchin called for a “pause” for Mr Biden’s $3.5 trillion social policy plan, No Labels quickly pulled out an ad describing his position as “common sense”.
The lobbying has angered liberals who blame corporate influence campaigns for standing in the way of their party’s highest priorities.
“We see it on TV every day,” said Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “It’s really sad, because it’s the president’s agenda.”
Neither label responded to a request for comment.
The American Dental Association is mobilizing its members to oppose expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits, arguing it would be too costly for dentists. The Independent Petroleum Association of America is fighting new tariffs or taxes on energy companies that it says will increase costs to customers. Similarly, the American Petroleum Institute has lobbied against tariffs on methane emissions.
The organization recently wrote to prominent lawmakers, “While the stated goal of this massive data collection is tax evasion by the wealthy, this proposal is not even remotely targeted for that purpose or that population.” The association said it had “significant privacy concerns” about the provision, which it said would “create tremendous liability for all affected parties.”
Supporters of Mr Biden’s agenda have also turned aggressive.
The Working Families Party recently began targeting critical advertisements of Ms. Cinema, which have received campaign contributions from commercial interests opposing the package.
One of the group’s ads says of Ms. Cinema, “She wants to protect wealthy donors, encouraging supporters to make their protest known.”
Many centrist Democrats who are prime targets of lobbying deny that they are influenced by campaigns.
Mr Peters said it should come as no surprise that he receives strong donations from pharmaceutical companies, given that many of them, including Eli Lilly, Pfizer and Takeda, have offices in San Diego. He and Mr. Schrader have put forward an alternative proposal in favor of the industry.
“While I carefully consider their input on the individual sides of each issue, I vote on the basis that I think serves Oregonians first and most important – not special interests,” Mr. Schrader he said. Ms. Rice said she was only looking for a way to cut drug costs that would be more likely to win support in the Senate than the current proposal.
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who as chair of the budget committee is a key architect of the social safety net plan, said the lobbying effort is as active as he has seen.
“At a time when we are trying to pass an unprecedented law that benefits working families, we are seeing an unprecedented level of lobbying by powerful special interests who want to defeat us,” Mr. Sanders said.
#Bidens #agenda #balance #lobbying #kicks #high #gear
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.