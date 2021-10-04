With Biden’s agenda in balance, lobbying kicks into high gear

Building Back Together, a group formed to support the proposals, is part of a coalition that has committed to spending $150 million on advertising to build support for Biden’s plan. According to analytics firm AdImpact, the League of Conservation Voters spent about $6.7 million on advertising this month. It is urging Congress to halve carbon pollution by 2030 – an element of the package – and has threatened to withdraw campaign donations from Democrats who do not support it.

Perhaps no aspect of the package has generated more lobbying activity than a proposal to lower the cost of prescription drugs by empowering Medicare to negotiate their cost. The pharmaceutical lobby is spending more than $1 million on television commercials to oppose it. And according to Open Secrets, there are now about 1,500 registered pharmaceutical or health care lobbyists working in Congress, about three for each member.

Ken Frazier, the executive chairman of Merck, which is helping to fund the ads, admitted in a recent call with reporters that the companies are fighting so hard with the proposal because he believes it will help. Their revenue will decrease. But he also portrayed the lobbying push as philanthropic, arguing that declining profits would lead to less money for research and development for new treatments and cures for diseases.

“We have seen what it will be,” said Mr Frazier. “We’ve modeled this, and our ability to fund R&D inside Merck will be nearly halved.”

PhRMA, the trade group representing pharmaceutical companies, launched its first advertising against the package last month. In it, a woman named Sue looks into the camera, a gloomy voice in her voice, and says that the Democrats’ plan will “make it harder for people on Medicare to get the medicines we need.” The advertisement often airs during political news programs watched by policy makers.

The association followed that ad, accusing other politicians of deciding “what drugs you can and can’t take, regardless of what your doctor tells you.” This was followed by a print advertising campaign and then an open letter from 30 pharmaceutical companies.