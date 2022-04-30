With Cruz backing, Mandel brushes off ‘RINO’ attacks after book alleges dishonesty



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel has repulsed an opponent’s attack, calling it “fraud, forgery and a sell-out” and stumped with political supporters in a packed auditorium of Victorian Christian Church in Ohio’s Catering on Friday.

Trump-backed candidate JD Vance accuses Mandel of being a Republican in name only (RINO) following an upcoming book report that Mandel campaigned on the pretext of making America America Great Again Pro but personally founded Republicans.

“I think people in Washington will always make false attacks on people like me because I’m a constitutional conservative and a fighter,” Mandel told Gadget Clock Digital at the rally in response to Vance’s remarks. “People may call me by many names, but that’s not true.”

New York Times correspondents Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns briefly described former Ohio State Treasurer Mandel, both when it comes to supporting former President Donald Trump when it comes to establishing Republican leaders like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R. What.

Mandel admitted to Republicans in Washington that he was making “irrational speeches” in the initial campaign for Trump and his supporters’ court aspirations – but he believed it would be necessary to win, “Burns and Martin wrote in their book” This Will Not Pass. ” May.

Ohio Govt Senate Showdown: Gibbons hits Mandel in China, back to flammable conflict

Although he publicly mimicked Trump’s provocative statements, Mandel personally contacted McConnell’s top lieutenants to warn them every time he criticized his top rival, the JD (V), Washington Republicans – he effectively tried to do the same with Trump and both. GOP leaders. “

In a statement Friday, Vance quoted excerpts from the book, saying that Mandel was “publicly” anti-establishment, but threw President Trump and the entire MAGA movement into a closed-door installation at the bottom of the bus. “

“While JD Vance was boldly criticizing the GOP leadership and blaming them for their failure, Mandel literally kissed the ring and knelt down to establish RINO. Josh is a cowardly political chameleon who can’t be trusted to put America first,” Vance said. Says.

Mandel and candidate Mike Gibbons, an investment banker, were considered top-level candidates for most of the race in the Ohio GOP Senate primary, until Trump backed Vance earlier this month. A Gadget Clock poll released Tuesday showed Vance at 23% compared to Mandel’s 18% and Gibbons’ 13%, with many potential voters still undecided.

To show his conservative credentials, Mandel told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday that he was “the worst nightmare” for former Ohio Gov. John Cassic. Mandel said he opposed the former Republican governor on the expansion of Obamacare in Ohio, financial transparency, and rejected Kasich’s efforts to block pro-life legislation.

“I think here in Ohio, the Conservative grassroots know that there’s only one fighter in this race, only one truly conservative – and I, Josh Mandel,” said Sen. Ted Cruz of R-Texas.

Oz’s support for Trump does not deter Vance Cruz, Pompeo in the Senate’s primary

Cruz, who stumped Mandel Friday, agreed. Cruz told Gadget Clock Digital, “If you look at Josh’s record, he has the strongest conservative record to stand up and fight for conservative policy.”

“A lot of people are running against me, a lot of people in the media, Squishy, ​​Rhino, in the establishment branch of the party, they think America First is a slogan. It’s not a slogan, it’s a ruling philosophy. And I’m the only one who gets it,” Mandel said.

Implementing America’s first policies on the border, for example, “means securing the border and deporting every illegal person in this country – not because we hate foreigners, but because we love this country,” Mandel said.

Prior to the rally, participants told Gadget Clock that they liked what they heard from Mandel, including his faith and his Marine Corps service.

Several participants said they supported Trump, but were unhappy with the approval of his van. One says it’s a “mistake.” Another called Vance “Judas.” One participant said they believe Vance, if he wins the GOP nomination, could run in the general election on the left, leaning on Trump’s past criticism of fighting a Democrat.

During his speech, Mandel emphasized his focus on the churches during the campaign to applaud the audience. He spoke of the huge crowds attracted to churches throughout Ohio.

Mandel also called on anti-Trump Republican Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, as well as Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, of Illinois: “We must do our best to eliminate them from the Republican Party and from politics.”

The Ohio Republican Senate primary will be held May 3.