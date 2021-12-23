With deadline looming, Moreau opts-out of cannabis retail and on-site consumption





MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With nine days left until the state’s deadline, the town of Moreau in Saratoga County is the latest in Upstate New York to decide it will opt-out of on-site consumption and retail sales of marijuana.

Town Supervisor Theodore “Todd” Kusnierz Jr. says the reason for the town opting-out is, “we haven’t received the guidance that’s necessary to make informed decisions on behalf of our residents and so we felt the prudent thing to do was to preserve our rights and be able to regulate the sale of cannabis here in the town of Moreau.”

Moreau is opting-out not because they are against it, rather, for the fact the town board is unsure what the Office of Cannabis Management’s rules and regulations will be. Opting-out does not mean the town is closing the door on marijuana. In fact, at Wednesday night’s special meeting, most of the town board proclaimed their support for some level of sales and consumption.

At the meeting, a public concern was raised about the possibility for the town to lose out on the economic opportunity from cannabis. “I do think it would be a mistake to opt-out for the dispensaries and use it [marijuana]. The money will go elsewhere and people are going to have to travel further for it.”

Town Supervisor Kusnierz says if Moreau decides to opt-in in the future, “I think we have the advantage if we do allow it in the future. We have exit 17 [of the Northway]. It’s being redesigned. A new bridge is being put in here throughout the next year. I think we could be an ideal location for those types of sales.”

With nine days left, cities like Rensselaer, Glens Falls and Rotterdam, to name a few, have not publicly decided whether they will opt-in or opt-out of cannabis within their limits. If no decision is made, those locales will automatically be enrolled in the state’s program.