With ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Olympics, Biden seeks middle ground





As an awareness tool, the diplomatic boycott may already be working. Zumretay Arkin, a Uyghur activist, recently told me that she had hoped for a full U.S. boycott of the Games, “because, in our view, genocide should be a red line for the international community.” But she also saw Biden’s decision as a powerful victory that suddenly propelled the Uyghurs to the top of the global agenda. China had initially denied the Uyghur camps existed, though later conceded they did — calling them vocational centers to combat extremism. In late 2019, Reuters reported, China said all people in the camps had “graduated.”