With extreme weather, home insurance will cost more. If you can get it.

Some people who have purchased homes in unfamiliar areas or in a hot market have fewer options after the fact that properties, especially older, coastal homes, were not insurable through traditional means. To get coverage, they are called surplus markets, where rates set by the state insurance regulator do not apply. In that market an insurer can charge whatever it wants.

“Rich people are buying homes quickly in places like Florida because of the lack of inventory, and that was before they bought a house that was better built for the same price,” Mr. Woodward said. “Then we have 30- to 60-days, and we have to get them coverage. A lot of people didn’t imagine the cost of that insurance when they made a purchase.”

Mr. Woodward said insurance on an old $1 million South Florida home that was not built to the area code, which has protection against wind and rain damage, could be $4,000, while similar Compared to $3,000 for the house. Bringing the old home up to code so that the premium, which includes new windows, doors and roofs, could cost $100,000 or more, he said.

Mr Buchmueller said a friend was building a house in Florida to protect it from extreme weather. The house isn’t in South Florida, so the building codes are low, but the friend said that the roof should be pitched up and meet more stringent codes.

“The contractor told him that 29,000 more roof fasteners were needed,” said Mr. Buchmueller. “Adding the South Florida Code to a home is no small measure.”

Whether it’s a starter home or a $5 million beach home, some owners are more careful than others about the care of their home.

“Some people treat their home as their home,” said Mr. Woodward. “But some people treat their home like they live in. And I don’t care what you’re spending.”

Extreme weather can force more homeowners to take better care of their homes — or risk losing their insurance.