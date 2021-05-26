With Fans in Full Voice, Islanders Upset Penguins

The Islanders arrived at the Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday with the opportunity to claim a playoff victory at their home home for the first time since 1993.

A noisy home crowd – with arena capacity increased to 9,000 for Game 6 versus 6,800 earlier in the series – was an added bonus and the Islanders didn’t disappoint.

A flip-flop tipped the Islanders’ path midway through the second period when Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored 13 seconds apart, giving the Islanders a one-goal lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nelson scored again three minutes later to cement a 5-3 win. The fourth-seeded Islanders surprised the East Division winners Penguins to close the first-round series with three straight wins. The Islanders will continue their playoff run against the Boston Bruins in their final season at the Coliseum.

Rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin – who won all four games he started in his first playoff series – made 34 saves for the final victory. He’s stopped 27 of the 28 shots he’s faced in the past two periods, including a denial from Evgeni Malkin on a breakaway. The stop spawned cascading chants of “Ilya, Ilya” from the Colosseum crowd and summed up the series: the frustration of the penguins and the composed performance of the islanders.