BEIRUT, Lebanon — The Hezbollah terrorist group said Thursday it transported more than a million gallons of Iranian diesel fuel from Syria to Lebanon, celebrating the move as a way to spit out the United States while leaving a country very vulnerable. Provided necessary assistance. fuel shortage.

Lebanon With one of the worst economic collapses in modern history, Hezbollah portrayed itself as a national savior where the Lebanese government and its Western supporters had failed.

Hezbollah supporters lined the streets in northeast Lebanon as dozens of tanker trucks arrived. They waved Hezbollah flags, distributed sweets, banging heroic songs and air-fired rocket-propelled grenades in celebration.

The fuel delivery – which a Hezbollah official said was the first installment of more than 13 million gallons – underscored the seriousness of Lebanon’s crisis, as well as the government’s failure to address it. Unable to get aid from elsewhere, it has turned to war-torn Syria and economically damaged Iran.