With fuel from Iran, Hezbollah moves into Lebanon where it has failed

BEIRUT, Lebanon — The Hezbollah terrorist group said Thursday it transported more than a million gallons of Iranian diesel fuel from Syria to Lebanon, celebrating the move as a way to spit out the United States while leaving a country very vulnerable. Provided necessary assistance. fuel shortage.
Lebanon With one of the worst economic collapses in modern history, Hezbollah portrayed itself as a national savior where the Lebanese government and its Western supporters had failed.
Hezbollah supporters lined the streets in northeast Lebanon as dozens of tanker trucks arrived. They waved Hezbollah flags, distributed sweets, banging heroic songs and air-fired rocket-propelled grenades in celebration.
The fuel delivery – which a Hezbollah official said was the first installment of more than 13 million gallons – underscored the seriousness of Lebanon’s crisis, as well as the government’s failure to address it. Unable to get aid from elsewhere, it has turned to war-torn Syria and economically damaged Iran.
The move appeared to violate US sanctions linked to Iranian oil purchases, but it was unclear on Thursday whether the United States would press for the issue. Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, is already subject to US sanctions. Although the group is part of the government of Lebanon, it appears to be acting independently.
The US embassy in Beirut declined to comment on Thursday. But when Hezbollah announced last month that fuel was coming from Iran, the US ambassador downplayed any threat of punitive measures.
“I don’t think anyone is going to fall on their sword if anyone needs fuel in hospitals,” Ambassador Dorothea Shea told Al Arabiya English.
Fuel came in the form of Lebanon’s conflict when the World Bank called it one of the world’s worst economic recessions since the mid-1800s. Since the fall of 2019, the national currency has lost 90 percent of its value, and the prices of many commodities have tripled.
Fuel shortages have led to widespread power cuts and many Lebanese wait in long lines to refill their cars.
The arrival of the convoy highlighted the absence of the Lebanese state.
The government body overseeing energy imports was not involved in the delivery. The trucks moved from Syria to Lebanon over open land, not through official border crossings, without any customs or security checks. It was not clear whether the imports had any legal authority or whether any tax would be paid on them.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who this week formed a new cabinet and vowed to work to ease the country’s woes, made no public statement on Thursday about fuel shipments. Nor did the authorities monitor the borders.
“The country is facing a serious crisis, so the government cannot care whether the trucks are entering legally or illegally,” said Ilyas Farhat, a retired general in the Lebanese army. “We are in an emergency situation.”
Ahmed Raya, a Hezbollah media official, said the shipment was the first tranche of the 13.2 million gallons Iranian ship delivered this week at the port of Baniyas in Syria. The rest will take several days to reach and transport to Lebanon.
TankerTrackers.com, a group that tracks global oil shipments, estimated that the ship carried less than eight million gallons.
The fuel crisis triggered a sort of demonstration between Hezbollah and its allies and the United States that could act swiftly to ease people’s pain, a contest that Hezbollah won, at least for the day. .
Almost every leg of the fuel’s journey was a challenge for the United States, which has banned purchases of Iranian oil, the Syrian government, Hezbollah, and a Hezbollah-linked company that would deliver fuel inside Lebanon.
Hezbollah’s secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, said the fuel was paid for by unidentified Lebanese businessmen and that much of it would be donated to institutions that included government hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages, the Lebanese Red Cross and organizations involved in water distribution.
He said the cut-rate fuel would also be sold to private hospitals, pharmacies, bakeries, supermarkets and private electricity providers.
“Our aim is not business or profit,” Mr Nasrallah said in a speech on Tuesday. “Our aim is to ease the suffering of the people.”
He also said that three more Iranian ships, one carrying gasoline and two diesel, were en route to Syria.
Jessica Obed, an energy policy adviser and non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, said the one million gallons Hezbollah reported on Thursday was not much relative to the country’s needs, but it could help individual institutions.
A hospital generator, for example, can burn about 26 gallons per hour, she said.
But stepping in where the state had failed was a political coup for Hezbollah, whose image as a defender of the nation had been tarnished by its involvement in the Syrian civil war and opposition to a grassroots protest movement that stymied the government. Demanded an end to corruption.
Hezbollah has blamed the United States for Lebanon’s economic crisis, claiming it has besieged Lebanon. In fact, United States sanctions have focused excessively on Hezbollah and its allies, and not on the Lebanese state, whose dysfunction and corruption are at the root of the crisis.
The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, and the Biden administration last month announced a new $100 million aid package aimed at providing aid for food, health care, security, water and sanitation.
But Hezbollah heroically portrayed the convoy’s arrival on Thursday, saying it had “broke the American siege”, a line of thinking that many Lebanese would most accept.
Mohanad Hague Ali, a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, said: “This reflects the image that Hezbollah has won a battle of perseverance against the American siege, and that’s the kind of image the organization is trying to reflect.” Is.”
Following Mr Nasrallah’s announcement, the United States Ambassador to the United States Ms Shia said she was working to make another arrangement to help solve Lebanon’s energy crisis. It calls on Egypt to send natural gas to Jordan and transfer it to Lebanon via a pipeline through Syria.
A high-level delegation from Lebanon visited Damascus in Syria this month to discuss the plan, but the details are unclear, including how long it will take to repair the pipeline, who will pay for it and deliver it to Syria. What will charge The gas passes through its field.
This could present another challenge for the United States, which has imposed sanctions against anyone doing business with the Syrian government.
The deep suffering of the Lebanese people made it impossible that the United States would punish anyone for accepting sanctioned Iranian fuel.
“I am not sure how willing the US is to risk imposing sanctions on a needy population,” said Mr. Hage Ali. “It would portray America as being harsh and heavy-handed, and that’s a victory for Hezbollah.”
