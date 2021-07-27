With Gatherings Banned Amid Turmoil, Tunisians Can Only Watch. And Wait.



Of the rest of the government, parliament and her dominant political party, Ennahda, she said: “They haven’t given Tunisia anything for 10 years. They don’t deserve the power they have.

Her mother, Aisha Mouelhi, 53, who works for the Ministry of Social Affairs, was less optimistic.

“Everything is dark now,” she said. “We hope what he has done is good, but after that what will happen?”

Saied said on Sunday evening that he intended to appoint a new government within 30 days, and on Tuesday in a meeting with representatives of civil society, including the powerful Tunisian trade union federation, the president said. reaffirmed that the measures were temporary. To those who accused him of carrying out a coup, he pointed to article 80 of the 2014 Constitution, which grants the president extraordinary powers in the event of an “imminent threat” to the country.

“I’m surprised at how much some people are talking about a coup,” he said at the meeting, a video of which was posted on his official Facebook page, noting that he himself had studied law. “I don’t know which law school they went to.

Opponents of Mr Saied, led by Speaker of Parliament Rachid al-Ghannouchi from Ennahda, a moderate Islamist party, argued that Mr Saied had not fulfilled the conditions of Article 80. He said to have met the former Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi, before taking power, as required by article 80; Mr. al-Ghannouchi denied having been consulted.

But despite all his speeches about his law degree, Mr. Saied makes a political and unconstitutional argument: someone had to step in to save the country.