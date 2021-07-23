With Guardians, Cleveland Steps Away From an Offensive Name

The new logo of a flashing G with wings, borrowed from the statues, also has an Art Deco touch and the styling of the new “Guardians” logo would mimic the trusses below the bridge. The colors will remain the same: red, white and blue.

Paul Dolan, president and CEO of the team, told the press conference that he was a fifth-generation Clevelander who had grown up with the old name.

“We recognize that the name change will be difficult for some of us and that the transition will take time,” he said. “We hope and believe this change will take us off a divisive path and instead point us towards a future where our fans, our city and our region will all be united as the Cleveland Guardians.”

The club said over the past few months it has embarked on a massive outreach program with some 40,000 fans to come up with the new nickname and conducted 140 hours of interviews with community members and staff. of the team. They said they generated a list of 1,198 possible names. Alex King, Cleveland’s vice president of marketing and strategy, said the Traffic Guard statues have grown in popularity and popularity in the city over the years, especially among young adults, who consume craft beers in mugs, placed on coasters, T-shirts, with each element representing the statues.

“We knew it wouldn’t resonate as nationally as it did locally,” he said, “and that’s fine with us. We really wanted to highlight the local with the new name.

For a while, it seemed the Spiders, the nickname used by a former Cleveland National League team from 1889 to 1899, were a favorite. Others suggested that a reference to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, a few blocks from the stadium, would be appropriate.