With Impending Arrival Of $6 Billion In Federal Aid, New York City’s Subway System Is Saved – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is about to get a $6 billion infusion from Washington, in a one lump sum fee.

Sen. Chuck Schumer mentioned Wednesday the grant from the Federal Transit Administration is the biggest in its historical past, including with the cash the town’s subway system is saved.

“It permits the MTA to proceed on their capital plan, which implies cash for alerts so desperately wanted to make the trains run on time, and a continuation of the Second Avenue Subway and plenty of different points,” Schumer mentioned.

Schumer mentioned the cash will even be used to assist the Lengthy Island Rail Street and Metro North recuperate from losses throughout the pandemic.