With More Freedom, Young Women in Albania Shun Tradition of ‘Sworn Virgins’

A centuries-old tradition in which women declared themselves to be men in order to take advantage of male privileges is fading, as young women have more options available to them to live their own lives.

LEPUSHE, Albania – A teenager locked in a traditionally-bound, patriarchal mountain village in far northern Albania, Gjystina Grishaj made a drastic decision: she would live the rest of her life as a man.

She didn’t want to be married at a young age, nor did she like to cook, iron clothes or “do the things that women do”, so she joined an Albanian gender fraternity called ” burrneshat, ”or“ female-male. ”She adopted a male nickname – Duni.

“I made a personal decision and told them: I’m a man and I don’t want to get married,” Duni recalls, telling her family.

Few women today want to become what anthropologists call the “sworn virgins” of Albania, a tradition that dates back centuries. They take an oath of celibacy for life and enjoy male privileges, such as the right to make family decisions, smoke, drink and go out on their own.