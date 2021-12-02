With No Resources, Authority or Country, Afghan Ambassador Presses On



This was a particularly intense feeling when the Afghan forces finally failed to stop the destruction of their country and helped the coalition forces thousands of Afghans who fought valiantly to fulfill their promise to go to the United States. Over the years.

Gone are the Afghan musicians who previously animated several dinners at the embassy, ​​less because of budget constraints than her emotional reserves.

“I can’t do that,” she said, recalling a fundraising event for some time after the fall of the Afghan government in August, during which traditional bands played the national anthem. “It was very emotional,” said Ms. Raz. “I was crying so hard, I had to go upstairs to my office to calm down.”

Ms Raza was 16 when US troops invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. Their arrival announced a new future for her and other Afghan women and girls, and she quickly entered high school. She later attended the Simmons College (now called Simmons University) and Fletcher School at Tufts University in the United States on scholarships.

In 2013, she returned to Afghanistan to work in senior government positions. In 2018, she became Afghanistan’s first female ambassador to the United Nations, and, in July, she was appointed ambassador to the United States, and she moved here with her two daughters, ages 4 and 2. “I was just settling myself,” she said, “then the roller coaster started with everything.”

The fall of Afghanistan began on August 6, after the western provincial capital fell to Taliban forces. By August 15, the group’s troops had taken control of Kabul, as the Americans began to riot and at times thousands of people were displaced.

Ms. Raz, during her short official tenure, pressed the Biden administration to intervene more forcefully to help women left behind. Her future is uncertain – will she somehow remain an ambassador, or most likely, find a way to change her immigration status to work here?