With ‘Oedipus’, Vajdi Mouwad examines the fractures of the past

The New York Times translates some of its best articles into French. Find them here.

Paris – Shortly before rehearsals began for his staging of Anesco’s “Oedipus” at the Paris Opera, Vazdi Mouwad had an idea that turned out to be unusual. He writes a glossary of all obscure references in the libretto – such as “the waters of Castelli”, a sacred source at Delphi – and sends it to the choir.

Vajdi Mouwad, 52, who directs the Théâtre National de la Colin in Paris, is stunned to learn that this is the first time chorists have received such a document. When he meets with the opera’s technicians to explain to them the history of this “Oedipus”, a curiosity inspired by Greek myth in the 1930s, his reaction is similar, he recalls in an interview: directors rarely They are worried to pay a lot of attention to them.

“It’s weird, because I’m told, ‘It’s great, you say hello’,” he confirms. “I feel like I’m entering a traumatic world that now accepts its trauma as normal.”

Trauma: Words can voluntarily rebel these final years at the Paris Opera. In late 2019 and early 2020, strikes caused by the prospect of pension reform increased the deficit by 45 million euros on a budget of about 230 million euros. And then, before the pandemic forced the cancellation of more than a year’s worth of productions. (The shows were held in September and October last year, but the company had to wait until the end of May to resume regular programming.)