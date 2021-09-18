With ‘Oedipus’, Vajdi Mouwad examines the fractures of the past
Paris – Shortly before rehearsals began for his staging of Anesco’s “Oedipus” at the Paris Opera, Vazdi Mouwad had an idea that turned out to be unusual. He writes a glossary of all obscure references in the libretto – such as “the waters of Castelli”, a sacred source at Delphi – and sends it to the choir.
Vajdi Mouwad, 52, who directs the Théâtre National de la Colin in Paris, is stunned to learn that this is the first time chorists have received such a document. When he meets with the opera’s technicians to explain to them the history of this “Oedipus”, a curiosity inspired by Greek myth in the 1930s, his reaction is similar, he recalls in an interview: directors rarely They are worried to pay a lot of attention to them.
“It’s weird, because I’m told, ‘It’s great, you say hello’,” he confirms. “I feel like I’m entering a traumatic world that now accepts its trauma as normal.”
Trauma: Words can voluntarily rebel these final years at the Paris Opera. In late 2019 and early 2020, strikes caused by the prospect of pension reform increased the deficit by 45 million euros on a budget of about 230 million euros. And then, before the pandemic forced the cancellation of more than a year’s worth of productions. (The shows were held in September and October last year, but the company had to wait until the end of May to resume regular programming.)
“Oedipus” heralds a new era, starting Monday at the Opera Bastille, the company’s largest stage. It is the first production commissioned by Alexander Neif, the new general manager of the Paris Opera, appointed a year earlier.
The likes of Vajdi Mauwad have no chance. Before arriving in Paris, Neif was director of Toronto’s National Opera Company, where he co-produced Mouwad’s first steps in the opera world. It was Mozart’s “kidnapping from Seraglio” in 2016, which Alexander Nief called “one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had with a director.”
“His strength as an artist is that he really cares about working with people,” Alexander Neef explains in an interview in his office. “With Oedipus, I expected that he managed to bring the company closer together. You almost have to ask him not to be too good.”
The return of “Oedipus” on the Parisian scene was long overdue. The only opera by Georges Enesco, the work was premiered at the Palais Garnier in 1936. It has never been performed at the Paris Opera since that date, although other opera companies have recently taken interest. The first North American production took place in 2005 at the University of Illinois. In Europe, Achim Freire made an acclaimed staging offering at the Salzburg Festival two years earlier, under the baton of Ingo Metzmacher, found in Paris.
More than the quality of the work, Alexander Neef thinks that it is the accidents of history that explain the lack of interest in this “Oedipus” despite a review of the time of its creation. In 1936, the New York Times described the words of French composer and critic Renaldo Hahn as “grand, lofty, meticulously detailed, always imposing and which commands praise”.
“After 1945 his music went out of fashion,” argues Alexander Neef of Anesco’s score. “For many musicians after the Holocaust, tonal music was no longer relevant.”
When Alexandre Nief offered him the project, Vajdi Mouwad was most interested in the libretto. The director has recounted the legend of Oedipus many times: in his thirty-year career, he has performed Sophocles’ “Oedipus King” three times. And in 2016, he also wrote a play called “The Tears of Oedipus,” which links the tragedy to the current political situation in Greece.
Libertist Edmund Flegg of “Oedipus” drew heavily on “Oedipus King” and “Oedipus a Column” by the same Sophocles, for the third and fourth acts of the opera. (The first and second explain the context of the play.) “It’s a bit synopsis, but they’re the same lines,” confirms Vajdi Mauwad. “I thought to myself that I had room to tell this story.”
Writing stories has always been a priority for Wajdi Mouwad, born in Lebanon in 1968. When he was ten years old, his family fled the civil war, settling first in France and then in Quebec.
“When I was trying to understand the war in Lebanon, I was either told that there was nothing to understand, or I was told, ‘It is because of others’,” he recalls. “I miss a lot of stories.”
After training as an actor at Canada’s National Theater School in Montreal, Vajdi Mouwad stood out with an epic tetralogy titled “The Blood of Promise”, which toured the world. Composed of four parts, “Litoral” (1999), “Incandies” (2003), “Force” (2006) and “Sils” (2009), the play draws on themes of intergenerational trauma, war, and exile.
His work has introduced contemporary theater to many francophone millennia. Upon his return to Paris in 2016, as director of the Théâtre de la Colin, Vazdi Mouwad stood out from the current European taste for non-linear and highly conceptual productions. Lisa Perio, an actress who has worked under his direction several times, confirms: “He likes the dramatic, pathos, and it works.”
“It’s the hardest thing in my life that I have to play,” she continues, “because it takes so much emotion out of you.”
For Vajdi Mauwad, postmodernity is a luxury incompatible with some misery. “I am postmodernist,” he says. “The war in Lebanon couldn’t be more postmodern. Reconstruction is a thing for the rich. When all goes well, we rebuild. When you don’t have the means – when you yourself are completely dismembered – You build.”
In March, a year after the start of the disturbances caused by the pandemic, Colline was one of the first French theaters to be occupied by protesters. Students and cultural activists called for government support and the withdrawal of unemployment insurance reform. Very quickly, the movement spread to over a hundred theatres.
Contacted by phone, Sebastian Kheroufi, one of the first student-actors to settle on The Hill, said that Vajdi Mouwad is one of those rare famous directors who have extended a warm welcome to the occupants. “One evening, he didn’t hesitate to be with us for several hours after our rehearsal because we needed to talk,” he recalls.
However, the withdrawal at the end of May remains a source of dismay for Wajdi Mauwad. Along with his team, he suggested that students stop by for the reopening and speak before the show. Vajdi Mouwad also hopes to form a permanent troupe of young actors, whom he will offer contracts for years.
They eventually refused “because the idea came from us and they didn’t want to owe anything on us,” he judges TODAY. A blow to this man who fears hierarchy and does not hesitate to write an open letter in which he reconsiders the “failure” of all parties involved in the occupation.
Then, in early September, in the midst of rehearsals for “Oedipus”, his longtime playwright, François Ismart, died. “He was really someone solar, unusual,” says the latter. Ismart opened it to Sophocles in the 1990s, “and not that”, he recalls. “For everything else, without ever being in a patriarchal relationship.”
As the premiere draws to a close, it seems to disappear. But the director tries to understand the chaos.
“I know it’s all in ruins,” he sighs before heading to the rehearsal studio. “But something has to be done with these ruins.”
