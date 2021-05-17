With Official Housing Scant, French People Open Their Homes to Migrants

PARIS — Strolling residence one evening a number of years in the past in a suburb of Paris, Raphaël Marre was horrified to see a bunch of migrants and asylum seekers sleeping on the road outdoors his residence.

Why wasn’t the federal government housing them? he questioned. After witnessing the identical scene for a number of weeks, he and his spouse determined to do it themselves, signing up with a nonprofit that hyperlinks migrants with individuals within the Paris area keen to open up their houses for a number of nights.

“That was a triggering second,” Mr. Marre stated. “We thought, ‘This could’t be occurring, now we have to do one thing.’”

5 years after a migrant disaster that convulsed Europe, France remains to be struggling to accommodate the 1000’s of people that have utilized for asylum in France. And Mr. Marre remains to be welcoming them into his residence.